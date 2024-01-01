01 January 2024

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi left out of Japan squad but Hoops pair included

By NewsChain Sport
01 January 2024

Celtic have seen two players called up to Japan’s Asian Cup squad but not top goalscorer Kyogo Furuhashi.

Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate have both been included in the squad.

Hatate has not played since suffering a hamstring injury on October 25 but was back on the bench for Celtic’s win over Rangers on Saturday.

Japan open their Qatar campaign against Vietnam on January 14 and finish the group stage on January 24. Sixteen teams go into the knockout stages ahead of the final on February 10.

South Korea pair Oh Hyeon-gyu and Yang Hyun-jun are also going to the tournament.

