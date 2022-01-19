19 January 2022

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard joins HJK Helsinki on year-long loan

By NewsChain Sport
19 January 2022

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard has joined Finnish side HJK Helsinki on a year-long loan deal.

The 23-year-old moves to the Veikkausliiga champions as they bid to lift the Finnish title for a third successive season, with their championship campaign enclosed within the calendar year of 2022.

The Irishman has made seven appearances for Celtic but is behind Joe Hart and Scott Bain in the pecking order, while Vasilis Barkas is also still on the books.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou told the club’s website: “We are sure this move will be good for Conor. It will be an important opportunity for game-time and I know he will embrace this next period.

“In HJK Helsinki we believe it will be a great environment for him.

“I know HJK and Celtic have enjoyed good co-operation before and I think the loan period will be very positive for everyone concerned. We all wish Conor the very best.”

Hazard, who played in the 2020 Scottish Cup final victory over Hearts, is contracted to the Hoops until the summer of 2023.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Airlines worldwide rush to change flights heading into US over fears 5G tech affects on-board controls

world news

Will Boris Johnson quit? PM prepares to face Commons as threat of no confidence vote looms

news

The moment masked PM hangs his head in shame and apologises to Queen again over parties on eve of Philip’s funeral

news