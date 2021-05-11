Celtic keeper Scott Bain to miss St Johnstone clash with finger injury

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain
Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:54pm, Tue 11 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Scott Bain is out of Celtic’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone at Parkhead on Wednesday night due to a finger injury.

Interim boss John Kennedy will not take a risk with the goalkeeper or one or two others although there is nothing major about the concerns.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.

St Johnstone have no fresh injuries after their Scottish Cup semi-final win over St Mirren.

Callum Davidson will assess his squad after their Hampden heroics.

Scott Tanser (ankle) is out along with Murray Davidson, Liam Craig, Elliot Parish and Stevie May.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Celtic

Preview

PA