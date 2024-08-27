Celtic loan defender Gustaf Lagerbielke to Dutch side FC Twente
Celtic have allowed Sweden defender Gustaf Lagerbielke to join Dutch side FC Twente on a season-long loan.
The 24-year-old – capped twice by his country – moved to the Hoops a year ago from Elfsborg but struggled for game time in his first season, making just 10 appearances.
Lagerbielke, who is contracted to Celtic until 2028, will spend the remainder of the current campaign with Twente, who will compete in the Europa League after losing their Champions League qualifier against RB Salzburg earlier this month.
“When I heard about FC Twente’s interest, I was immediately interested,” Lagerbielke told Twente’s website. “FC Twente is a club with a rich history and the team has achieved good successes in the last four years.
“After my conversation with the trainer, I got a good idea of the plans and I wanted to go to FC Twente.
“I hope to play as much as possible, to finish as high as possible with FC Twente in the competition. Of course, I am also looking forward to the matches in Europe.”
