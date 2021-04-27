Celtic set for transfer disaster over Ryan Christie’s future – Scott McDonald

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald believes the Hoops are set for a transfer “disaster” over Ryan Christie’s future.

Christie has so far resisted attempts to extend his contract and reports at the weekend claimed his current deal expires in January rather than the end of next season as generally thought.

That situation would allow Christie to start talking to other clubs in the summer about a potential free transfer midway through next term.

The Scotland international made a major contribution to Celtic’s quadruple treble years and the club were keen to keep him amid interest last summer as they embarked on their failed bid to secure a 10th consecutive title.

Now after a barren season, McDonald feels Celtic are set to lose Christie without major reward.

“If you’re allowed a contract to run out mid-season then that’s fantastic for the player because there’s a deal to be done, whether it’s with the (current) club or another club,” the Australian told the Celtic Huddle podcast.

“That’s very, very odd, it doesn’t happen very often.

“I don’t know about Ryan at the moment, his form has not been as good this season but you could say that about the whole Celtic side.

“Is it a blip? It’s a big Euros for him. He has performed very well for Scotland. I think there will be a few players in that Scotland team looking for a big move on the back of the Euros and I think Christie will certainly be one of them.

“But it’s a disaster for Celtic because the amount they were portraying they could get for him, £10million, let’s face it, it will be more like £1million.

“And it’s not been worth the gamble because they have not won anything.”

McDonald believes a number of Celtic players will be looking to move on this summer with Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer both expected to exit.

“I think it’s a fresh start for a lot of players,” said the former Motherwell striker, who left Brisbane Roar this week.

“The motivation for a lot of those players was to win 10 in a row and become icons and go down in history, which they already have with the quadruple treble.

“Now you’re starting at square one again and where’s the motivation for the players?

“They have done it all at Celtic, they have played in big European nights and won every trophy.

“Now it’s time for a lot of these players to be going ‘I want to play in a better league, I want to play against the best players in the world’.

“And I certainly think Ryan Christie is probably thinking that along with a few others in that changing room.”