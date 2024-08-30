Celtic sign defender Auston Trusty from Sheffield United

Both Celtic and Rangers completed deals for defenders in the final evening of the transfer window.

The Hoops have signed 26-year-old United States centre-back Auston Trusty from Sheffield United on a five-year-deal.

Rangers have secured a loan deal for 22-year-old Dutchman Neraysho Kasanwirjo from Feyenoord with an option to buy the Dutchman next summer.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers earlier predicted a “revolving door” in the final hours before the deadline but stressed he expected to have a stronger squad after the 11pm deadline.

The Scottish champions are expected to wrap up a record transfer deal for Augsburg midfielder Arne Engels.

They have been linked with other midfield targets including Dundee captain Luke McCowan, Switzerland Under-21 international Alvyn Sanches of Lausanne and Lyon’s Mahamadou Diawara.

Rodgers said at his pre-match media conference ahead of Sunday’s visit of Rangers: “The club have been great in terms of trying to push these deals through. Quality always takes that little bit of time.”

Mikey Johnston finalised a permanent move to West Brom while Tomoki Iwata has been linked with Birmingham.

Rangers continued to be linked with a move for Albania international midfield Nedim Bajrami from Italian side Sassuolo.

There have been exits from Ibrox with Scott Wright joining Birmingham for an undisclosed fee and Todd Cantwell moving to Blackburn on a three-year deal.

Motherwell have completed a double loan signing, bringing Jack Vale back from Blackburn and further adding to their attacking options with a move for Hibernian’s Jair Tavares.

Hibs re-signed Nectarios Triantis on a season-long loan deal from Sunderland with David Gray earmarking the Australian for a defensive midfield role. Hibs allowed Allan Delferriere to join Racing Union Letzebuerg for the duration of the season.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin told fans to expect a new striker before the deadline but they have sold 18-year-old winger Brandon Forbes to Norwich after his recent first-team breakthrough. United later confirmed that Liam Grimshaw had left the club.

Jimmy Thelin saw defender Jayden Richardson leave Aberdeen and declared the transfer window closed for the Pittodrie club after eight summer arrivals.

Midfielder Jason Holt returned to St Johnstone on a two-year contract after leaving Livingston at the end of last season.

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson, who had been linked with a move for Groningen striker Kevin van Veen, was hoping to get “one in at least” but warned it “might be a long day”.

The Buddies sold 18-year-old Ethan Sutherland to Wolves, who also bought young defender Sebastian Lochhead from Dundee.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes had already spent his budget but had not given up hope of a late deal while Hearts head coach Steven Naismith had told fans on Thursday night not to expect a busy deadline day.