Celtic sign winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna for undisclosed fee
Celtic have signed winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna for an undisclosed fee.
The 24-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at Parkhead.
Manager Brendan Rodgers told the club’s website: “We are delighted to welcome Nicolas to Celtic. We believe he is a dynamic player who has an excellent level of quality and all the attributes to fit well into our style of play.
“He has a real attacking intent, a player with great pace and ideas, the ability to create and score goals and a player with a great energy and work ethic.
“He is someone who can play wide on both sides so he brings with him that versatility for us too.”
Kuhn added: “I’m really excited and I can’t wait to play out here. It’s unbelievable and I don’t really have words. This is what every footballer dreams of.
“I can play on the left, as a second striker or as a number 10. Most of the time, though, I have played on the right wing.
“I am really motivated to do well for this great club and I want to get working immediately as we face our challenges in the league and the cup this year, so I’m really excited for what’s coming.”
