Celtic striker Patryk Klimala completes transfer to New York Red Bulls

Patryk Klimala (left) in action
Patryk Klimala (left) in action (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:42pm, Thu 22 Apr 2021
Polish forward Patryk Klimala has completed his transfer from Celtic to New York Red Bulls.

The 22-year-old striker joined Celtic from Jagiellonia in January 2020 and scored three goals in 28 appearances, all but five coming off the bench.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Celtic thanks Patryk for his contribution to the club and wishes him every success in the future.”

Celtic are reported to be recouping the £3.5million fee they paid for the Poland Under-21 international.

