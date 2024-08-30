Celtic swoop to land midfielder Arne Engels for reported club-record fee

Brendan Rodgers got his wish as Celtic signed Arne Engels for what is believed to be a club-record fee of £11million as both the champions and Rangers landed late deals on deadline day.

The 20-year-old Belgian midfielder joined Celtic from Bundesliga side Augsburg just ahead of the transfer deadline following the earlier arrival of United States centre-back Auston Trusty from Sheffield United on a five-year-deal.

Engels was earlier named in the Belgium squad and Rodgers declared his “style of play, his energy and his technical ability really will suit our game model”.

The Scottish champions were also trying to push through a deal for Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan, who was also the subject of bids from Hibernian. Mikey Johnston earlier finalised a move to West Brom and Tomoki Iwata joined Birmingham, also in a permanent deal.

Rangers also signed a midfielder and defender as Albania international midfielder Nedim Bajrami arrived from Italian side Sassuolo on a permanent deal just before the 11pm deadline.

The Light Blues earlier secured a loan deal for 22-year-old Dutchman Neraysho Kasanwirjo from Feyenoord with an option to buy next summer.

There have been exits from Ibrox with Scott Wright joining Birmingham for an undisclosed fee and Todd Cantwell moving to Blackburn on a three-year deal.

Motherwell completed a double loan signing, bringing Jack Vale back from Blackburn and further adding to their attacking options with a move for Hibernian’s Jair Tavares.

Hibs re-signed Nectarios Triantis on a season-long loan deal from Sunderland with David Gray earmarking the Australian for a defensive midfield role. Hibs allowed Allan Delferriere to join Racing Union Letzebuerg for the duration of the season.

Dundee United signed 24-year-old Wrexham forward Sam Dalby on a season-long loan. They earlier sold 18-year-old winger Brandon Forbes to Norwich after his recent first-team breakthrough and confirmed that Liam Grimshaw had left Tannadice.

There was a new arrival across the street as well as 19-year-old Austrian midfielder Oluwaseun Adewumi joined Dundee on loan until January immediately after signing for Burnley.

Jimmy Thelin saw defender Jayden Richardson leave Aberdeen and declared the transfer window closed for the Pittodrie club after eight summer arrivals.

Midfielder Jason Holt returned to St Johnstone on a two-year contract after leaving Livingston at the end of last season.

St Mirren are understood to be hopeful they managed to sign former Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen from Groningen just before the 11pm deadline. Manager Stephen Robinson had warned it “might be a long day” but fans will need to wait even longer to see if the deal is ratified.

The Buddies allowed Ryan Flynn to join Arbroath and sold 18-year-old Ethan Sutherland to Wolves, who also bought young defender Sebastian Lochhead from Dundee.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes had already spent his budget but had not given up hope of a late deal while Hearts head coach Steven Naismith had told fans on Thursday night not to expect a busy deadline day.