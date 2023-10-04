Celtic urge fans to stop using pyrotechnics after another UEFA fine
Celtic have repeated their request for supporters to stop using pyrotechnics after being hit with another fine from UEFA.
The club said they had been fined 23,400 euros (about £20,260) after fans lit fireworks in the stands ahead of their Champions League group opener against Feyenoord in Rotterdam.
A spokesperson for Celtic said: “Clearly, we are concerned that, despite repeated requests and safety warnings, a small minority continue to use pyrotechnics at Celtic’s matches.
“The use of pyrotechnics represents a serious risk to the safety of our supporters.
“Celtic has been hit with another significant sanction by UEFA due to this behaviour. Again, the club requests that this conduct stops.”
News of the fine came hours before their first home game of the competition against Lazio.
