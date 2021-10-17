Celtic will build on strong performance as season continues – Ange Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou claimed his team were only showing the building blocks of what they can achieve after a comfortable 2-0 win at Motherwell

Postecoglou praised his side’s “outstanding goals” after Jota finished well following an incisive through ball from Tom Rogic, and David Turnbull swerved a long-range effort into the top corner past a bemused Liam Kelly.

Celtic cut the gap on cinch Premiership leaders Rangers to four points with the top half of the table wide open and Postecoglou believes his side will go from strength to strength.

“We are just beginning,” Postecoglou said. “Whatever we are doing now, I know we will be better moving forward.

“We are just beginning to see the foundation of what we are trying to build.

“That doesn’t excuse us not winning games of football and not being in a better position and the mistakes we have made.

“But that for me is the reality – I know that we will be a much better team as the season goes on and players get even more understanding and belief in what we are trying to do.

“That’s not taking anything away from this performance, it was a really strong performance.”

Motherwell did not manage a shot on target while Celtic had seven – and 18 efforts in total.

But home boss Graham Alexander took plenty of encouragement from his side’s organisation.

Alexander felt Motherwell should have had a free-kick for a foul from Kyogo Furuhashi on Callum Slattery just before Jota’s 17th-minute opener and were denied a “blatant” penalty when Boli Bolingoli handled at 2-0.

And he felt the game could have been different if those key moments had gone for his team.

He added on Motherwell’s Twitter video: “They try to move you all over the place and drag you all over. I thought the discipline from the players was excellent.

“They had the ball but it was where we wanted them to have it and they didn’t penetrate the areas that hurt us. I can’t remember Liam Kelly making many saves.

“We just needed to get on the end of a few of those balls – certainly in the first half – that flashed across their goal at 0-0.

“But if we defend and have that discipline and focus in all our other games we know the quality we have will help us win points.”