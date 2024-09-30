Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers out of Champions League tie at Borussia Dortmund
Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss Celtic’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund.
The centre-back sat out Celtic’s last two matches with a toe injury that has been troubling him in recent weeks and has not made the squad for Germany.
Fellow United States international Auston Trusty has played in those games against Falkirk and St Johnstone and looks set to be handed his first Champions League start in Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night.
Manager Brendan Rodgers said in his pre-match media conference in Germany: “Cam is not available. We’ll see what he’s like going into next weekend, but he’s not here for this one.
“Clearly he’s a top-class player for us and he’s missed a little bit of Champions League football I think in his time, five of the 12 games the club has played he has unfortunately not been able to play in.
“But we have other players. It’s always an opportunity for somebody else to come in and hopefully we can get Cam back sooner rather than later.
“But we can’t over-think it. We will rely on the collective. There’s not one player that brings our results and how we have been this season. Of course he’s a very important player, Cam, but for us to get a result it will be about the collective.”
