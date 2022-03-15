Celtic’s Matt O’Riley ‘buzzing’ to play in ‘crazy’ Hampden cup atmosphere

Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley is excited about the “crazy” Hampden atmosphere that awaits after his side were paired with Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The January signing from MK Dons enjoyed a hugely successful derby debut when Celtic beat Rangers 3-0 at Parkhead last month and he was taken aback by the feeling inside the stadium.

But O’Riley thrives off such occasions and the 21-year-old is particularly keen to sample the 50-50 nature of the Hampden crowd after no away fans were present in the first two league fixtures this season.

“I’m actually really looking forward to that. It will probably create an even better atmosphere – with a bit of hostility towards both teams,” said O’Riley, who was called up for Denmark Under-21s on Tuesday.

“I enjoy it, that’s what I buzz off.

“These are the games I look forward to most. They are the games where you are under the most pressure, you have to demand the most from yourself and the team. I’m really looking forward to it.

“It should be good at Hampden. I’ve watched the cup final highlights from last time and I’ve seen how crazy the stadium looked. I’m definitely excited about it.”

The semi-final will be the second of a likely derby trilogy in April with the teams meeting on the third day of the month as well as the April 16-17 semi-final and a post-split fixture likely to be pencilled in for the following weekend or two.

“These are the games we are all buzzing to play in,” O’Riley said. “It’s really enjoyable. For myself, I just love playing in that atmosphere where it’s bouncing. It makes you want to play better.

“It was spine-tingling last time. I spoke to a few people and they said it was probably one of the craziest Celtic v Rangers atmospheres there’s been, which was pretty cool. I was grateful to be part of it.

“I don’t think you understand how crazy it in unless you are in the stadium. It looks amazing on TV but it’s not until you are in there.

“My mum and dad were in the stadium and they were thinking, ‘Wow, this is crazy’.

“It has to inspire you to want more. That’s why we play football. The fans make it what it is.

“We all played numerous games during that lockdown period and it just wasn’t the same.

“You are obviously up for every game but when you have the fans behind you, it gives you that extra 10 per cent.”

Celtic’s quarter-final win at Tannadice on Monday, coupled with their three-point lead over Rangers in the cinch Premiership, has heightened talk of a potential treble, with the Premier Sports Cup already in the bag.

“Everyone is aware of it at the back of our minds, and that has to be the main goal,” O’Riley said.

“But if you look at it from that point of view you can get distracted from the task ahead – which is Ross County.

“You are better off if you stay in the moment and focus on game by game.”