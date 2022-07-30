Centre-backs’ valiant effort earns newly-promoted Port Vale come-from-behind win

The visitors took a sixth-minute lead through Dan Batty’s goal but Vale hit twice in two minutes to condemn Scott Brown to a losing start in management.

Fleetwood’s early breakthrough came after good work by Promise Omochere, who sent the ball across goal. Though Batty’s finish was scuffed into the turf, it had just enough power to find the back of the net.

Jamie Proctor went close to an equaliser, blazing an acrobatic volley narrowly wide, before Vale took control with two quickfire goals.

Hall showed quick feet to retrieve a half-cleared corner before finding Smith who turned in the Valiants’ leveller on the half hour .

Vale led two minutes later when Funso Ojo’s low ball from a short corner came to Hall and he finished neatly into the bottom corner.

With few goalmouth incidents after the break, Fleetwood defender Toto Nsiala came close to an own goal, his wayward back-pass evading goalkeeper Jay Lynch but rolling just past the foot of the post.

And, despite Fleetwood’s Ged Garner forcing a sharp reaction save from Aiden Stone, Vale saw out a comfortable opening-day victory.