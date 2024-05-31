Champions League final talking points – Can Borussia Dortmund upset Real Madrid?

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund clash at Wembley on Saturday as the Champions League final brings down the curtain on the club season.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the major talking points ahead of the game.

England ace Jude ready to star for Real

Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a fine first campaign at Real Madrid having joined from Dortmund last summer and will be aiming to top it off with victory over his former club.

The 20-year-old asked for Zinedine Zidane’s old number five shirt when he completed his move and he has certainly started to live up to the lofty expectations that come with such a request.

With 23 goals and 12 assists over the course of the campaign to date, the England midfielder could be key to Real lifting an unrivalled 15th European Cup.

Sancho has a point to prove

Another Englishman looking to make an impact on proceedings is Jadon Sancho, who has been in good form since returning to Dortmund on loan from Manchester United in January.

The 24-year-old struggled for consistency at Old Trafford and left under a cloud following a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag.

Since then he has started to rebuild his reputation in Germany with some eye-catching performances en route to the Champions League final.

And he will look to create a better personal memory at Wembley after missing in the penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final three years ago.

Kroos control

After winning four Champions League titles and four LaLiga crowns during a trophy-laden decade in Madrid, midfielder Toni Kroos will play his final game for the club at Wembley.

The 34-year-old – who also won three league titles at Bayern Munich as well as the 2014 World Cup with Germany – is hanging up his boots after a home European Championship this summer.

Kroos will want to bow out in style as he aims for more silverware to cap a fine career.

Can Bundesliga side upset the odds?

While Real will be considered heavy favourites under the Wembley arch, Dortmund will be looking to upset the odds.

Head coach Edin Terzic has filled numerous roles at the club and, in his second stint as manager, could deliver their first Champions League glory since 1997.

As a scout and coach in the club’s academy he answered to former boss Jurgen Klopp but on Saturday he can go one better than the German, who was in charge when Dortmund last reached the final in 2013 – a 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich at Wembley.

A former Potter looking to cast his magic

Mark Hughes is likely to have been rubbing his eyes in disbelief as he watched Joselu score two late goals to down Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Welshman Hughes was the Stoke boss who signed the forward in the summer of 2015 but Joselu managed just four goals before being shipped out on loan – eventually returning to England for a similarly unimpactful two-year stay at Newcastle.

However, having moved to the Bernabeu on loan from Espanyol this season, the 34-year-old wrote his name into Real folklore with his match-winning brace and now he will be hoping for a chance to repeat the feat at Wembley.