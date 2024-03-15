15 March 2024

Championship leaders Dundee United beaten at Dunfermline

By NewsChain Sport
15 March 2024

Leaders Dundee United suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Dunfermline to leave the door open at the top of the cinch Championship table.

Matty Todd opened the scoring 11 minutes in, slotting home a cross from Kane Ritchie-Hosler’s cross, and the roles were reversed eight minutes before the break when Ritchie-Hosler was on hand to tuck home the rebound after Todd’s shot was deflected.

Louis Moult spurned a superb chance to get United back into the game six minutes into the second half, firing wide of Deniz Mehmet’s goal, and Ritchie-Hosler soon made him pay with his second of the night after linking up with Alex Jakubiak.

United did pull a goal back late on when Glenn Middleton’s deflected cross rolled over the line, but defeat means Raith Rovers could go top with a win when they visit Queen’s Park on Saturday.

