Charley Kendall fires Woking to first win of season
Woking left it late to beat Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League as substitute Charley Kendall scored 10 minutes from time to seal a 1-0 victory, their first of the new season.
The game looked to be heading for a goalless stalemate when Woking’s Matt Ward collected the ball centrally and set off on a driving run, before being dispossessed.
The ball broke loose for Kendall who had been on the pitch for only 11 minutes, and he lashed beyond goalkeeper Elliot Justham to nick the win.
In the first half, Harry Beautyman had twice gone close only to be denied by Justham before the substitute’s late intervention to win it for Michael Doyle’s side.
