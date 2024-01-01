01 January 2024

Charlie Adam beaten in first game as Fleetwood boss

By NewsChain Sport
01 January 2024

Charlie Adam’s first game as Fleetwood boss ended in a 3-1 defeat at Shrewsbury.

Nohan Kenneh’s early shot for the hosts was palmed over by Jay Lynch, but Elliott Bennett floated the resulting corner into the danger zone and this time Kenneh sent his finish into the top corner.

Shrewsbury doubled their advantage from another corner just before half-time. Bennett whipped a ball to the back post and Chey Dunkley was in the right place to poke home.

It was 3-0 on the hour mark as Tunmise Sobowale crossed low for the onrushing Jordan Shipley to slot home from inside the box.

Fleetwood pulled one back in the 66th minute. A Phoenix Patterson strike from the edge of the box was parried by Marko Marosi only as far as Nathan Rooney, who poked home from close range.

Defeat left Fleetwood bottom of League One.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Japan issues tsunami warnings after series of strong earthquakes on west coast

world news

Thousands ring in 2024 as London declares itself ‘A Place for Everyone’

news

Teenage boy fatally stabbed at London fireworks viewpoint on New Year’s Eve

news