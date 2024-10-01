Charlie Adam hails ‘magnificent’ Fleetwood display in Walsall romp

Fleetwood boss Charlie Adam hailed a magnificent performance after watching his side thrash high-flying Walsall 6-2 at the Bescot Stadium.

Walsall missed the chance to move top of League Two and saw their 100 per cent home record come to an end following a sensational second half from the Cod Army which yielded five goals.

The Saddlers twice led through Harry Williams and Jamille Matt but Ronan Coughlan and Kayden Hughes each bagged a brace before Matty Virtue and Mark Helm added late goals.

Adam said: “We feel the performances have been very good, it’s been coming.

“They were second in the league and I think they conceded nine shots over the season.

“It’s a tough place to come and we knew that. To come back from the goals we lost was magnificent.

“We were calm at half-time, we tweaked a little thing and they came out second half and were magnificent.”

Walsall boss Mat Sadler was keen to focus on their fine start to the season after this setback.

He said: “It was a weird game. I thought we came out of the traps really well in the first 20 minutes of the game and it looked like we were going to get that second goal.

“Their goal was a bit of a jolt to us and we didn’t really recover from that for the next 15-20 minutes and we stopped doing what we had done to hurt them as well.

“The goal at the start of the second half changes the momentum of the game and then we concede a couple of set-play goals which is really unlike us, really uncharacteristic for us.

“We have a chance to go 4-3 and it was just one of those crazy games and they go up the other end and score.

“It’s going to be a hard second half to debrief but it will be one to learn from and to move on from.

“It’s been a great start to the season. We’ve had a real jolt there, it’s all about the reaction and what we do next.”