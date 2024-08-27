Charlie Adam ‘really impressed’ with Fleetwood’s cup display

Charlie Adam was overjoyed after Fleetwood stunned League One Rotherham 2-1 in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Cod Army found themselves behind in the opening exchanges after Jamie McCart’s early opener at Highbury.

But Ryan Graydon’s impressive brace within 13 first-half minutes sent the hosts through.

“I’m really impressed with the performance,” Adam said. “It’s a good win for us against an opposition which is a league above us.

“Ryan’s scored two great goals, it just shows you the talent that he has.

“Sadly he had to go off before half-time as a precaution. Hopefully it’s not too serious.”

Steve Evans bemoaned Rotherham’s performance after they crashed out.

He said: “The first half performance was disjointed and lacked that effort, that passion, that commitment we’re about.

“Individuals played a key part in that and some were fortunate to stay on the pitch.

“Second half it’s been one-way traffic. We should have scored, we had two or three opportunities to equalise.

“In summary, we shouldn’t be going out here. In summary the first half performance is unacceptable.

“Scoring in the first minute, you’d take that every week, but we lost our way because people didn’t do their jobs.

“We stood off a team who are a good League Two side and some players showed League Two form out there.”