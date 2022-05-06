Charlie Austin to leave QPR

Charlie Austin is one of six players who will leave QPR at the end of the season.

The striker penned a two-year contract last summer but the second year of that was dependent on appearance criteria that has not been met.

So the 32-year-old’s second spell at Loftus Road will end after Saturday’s curtain-closer at Swansea.

He has played 38 times this season, scoring seven goals in all competitions.

Dom Ball, Dillon Barnes, David Marshall, Lee Wallace and Keiren Westwood will also depart at the conclusion of their contracts.

However, Rangers, who are looking for a new manager following confirmation that Mark Warburton will also leave at the end of his contract this summer, are in discussions with Albert Adomah, Yoann Barbet, Moses Odubajo, Charlie Owens and Olamide Shodipo over new deals.

QPR chief executive Lee Hoos said on the club’s official website: “We would like to thank the departing players for their hard work and efforts during their time with the club.

“Charlie’s return to QPR, initially on loan, was the catalyst for an incredible turnaround in the club’s fortunes and we are incredibly grateful to him for his dedication and determination in helping us progress, both on and off the pitch.

“His leadership has been enormous for the development of the squad, while him being named the club’s men’s community champion demonstrates how much importance he placed on his role with the fans and in the local area.”