The Spitfires took an early lead in the 12th minute through Charlie Carter (John Walton/PA)
18 February 2023

Charlie Carter scores only goal as Eastleigh beat Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
18 February 2023

Eastleigh beat Maidenhead 1-0 at Silverlake Stadium for a third straight Vanarama National League win.

The Spitfires took the lead in the 12th minute when Charlie Carter bundled home a cross from Kairo Mitchell, who later went through one-on-one, but Maidenhead keeper Alexis Andre made a smart save.

Maidenhead midfielder Adam Leathers curled a 20-yard effort just wide shortly before the break, with captain Alan Massey also just off target with a second-half header.

Vincent Harper missed a late chance to score a second for Eastleigh when he went around the goalkeeper, but could not steer the ball in from a tight angle.

