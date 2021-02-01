Charlie Gilmour hopes Arsenal background can help him shine at St Johnstone

Charlie Gilmour plans to put the lessons he learned working alongside Arsenal aces Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette to the test after signing for St Johnstone

The 21-year-old spent 13 years working his way through the Gunners’ youth ranks, eventually registering two Europa League appearances for the north London outfit before joining Norwich in 2019.

Things did not go as the former Scotland youth international would have hoped at Carrow Road and having been without a club since the autumn, he is now looking to kick-start his career in Perth.

But Brighton-born Gilmour has moved north armed with some handy experience having watched Arsenal’s Premier League stars work at close quarters.

He told the Saints website: “I was at Arsenal during the Unai Emery days. I would be training with the first team quite frequently and made two substitute appearances in Europe against Qarabag from Azerbaijan and Vorskla from Ukraine.

“Obviously Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so as a footballer I’m grateful to have that background and to have had that opportunity to play alongside the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette to see what they do first hand and why they’re playing at the top level.

“St Johnstone is the next chapter in my career. I’m excited to be here, my family is excited to have me playing in Scotland – particularly my nan and grandad who still live in Scotland.

“I’m looking forward to be being around the first team every day and to show what I can do.

“I just want to progress and be the best person I can be on and off the pitch and see where that takes me.”

Gilmour – who spent part of last season on loan at Dutch side Telstar – now has the chance to write a hasty entry into the Saints history books having joined the Perth outfit just four weeks before they take on Livingston in the Betfred Cup final.

But the defensive midfielder insists there was more to his move than just the chance to claim a winners’ medal as he hailed the lure of working with boss Callum Davidson.

“I’m delighted to sign for St Johnstone and I’m just excited to get started and get back into a routine,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to play in a good league and obviously with my connection to Scotland being half-Scottish makes it an exciting move for me personally.

“It’s exciting as a player to come to St Johnstone. The club has been getting great results recently to move up the table and obviously there’s a cup final to come.

“I’ve loved being around Callum Davidson. He’s a good man-manager and he always speaks to you. He’s always welcoming, always encouraging. I feel like he can get the best out of me.

“The manager’s a former international who’s played at the top level in both Scotland and England so he’s someone that’s been there and done it and I’m ready to take on board his advice and the coaching team and become a better player.”