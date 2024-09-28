28 September 2024

Charlie McCann goal gives Forest Green victory over Hartlepool

By NewsChain Sport
28 September 2024

Charlie McCann scored the only goal as Forest Green claimed a 1-0 win over Hartlepool in the Vanarama National League.

McCann slotted into the bottom after 71 minutes at the New Lawn following good work from Marcel Lavinier and Emmanuel Osadebe.

Harry Cardwell went close to adding a second, but Brad Young kept out his header with a fine save.

David Ferguson and Luke Charman went close for Hartlepool in the first half, while Joe Grey and Tom Parkes were both denied at close range as the visitors chased a late equaliser.

