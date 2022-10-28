Charlie Mulgrew misses out as Dundee United host Motherwell
Dundee United have close to a full squad for the cinch Premiership encounter with Motherwell.
Defender Charlie Mulgrew (thigh) is the only absentee for the home side.
Motherwell forward Joe Efford has been ruled out until 2023 after undergoing surgery on a quad tear in midweek.
Striker Louis Moult has had a small procedure on his ankle and will also miss out but should return before the World Cup break.
On-loan Huddersfield winger Rolando Aarons is back with his parent club after suffering a hamstring injury, while left-backs Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley are continuing their rehab following surgery.
