Charlie Mulgrew relishing new role after being named Dundee United player-coach

Charlie Mulgrew will do “whatever it takes” to help Dundee United succeed after accepting the player-coach role at Tannadice.

The 36-year-old defender recently undertook his UEFA A Licence course and will now become part of the first-team coaching set-up alongside boss Liam Fox, Stevie Crawford, Dave Bowman and Craig Hinchliffe.

Mulgrew, in his second spell at the Tayside club after returning in the summer of 2021, told their website: “I love being at Dundee United and this is a fabulous opportunity for me to take up a coaching role.

“I still have a lot to offer on the pitch for the club, but this opens my future to learn and grow as a coach.

“I will do whatever it takes to help this club achieve its targets and it was an easy decision when Liam asked me to step up and become part of the coaching set up.

“I am excited to get out on the training pitch and help in any way I can while doing my bit on the park each week.”

Fox explained the decision to bring Mulgrew into his backroom staff while still utilising his talents on the pitch.

He said: “Since he returned to the club, Charlie has been an example of professionalism.

“He has set the standard in training and matches and he will bring this to the coaching role.

“I have asked him to take this step because I see the value of Charlie both as a player and as a coach.

“He may be starting his journey into coaching but with his huge amount of experience and knowledge acquired over an exceptional career, it is obvious that we are enhancing my coaching team.

“He remains an important first-team player and I am looking forward to seeing Charlie embrace the dual role and I can tap into his experiences across his career to help the club move forward.”