07 February 2022

Charlie Taylor not ready for Burnley return against Man Utd

By NewsChain Sport
07 February 2022

Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor is close to making his return from a foot injury but will not be ready in time for the visit of Manchester United.

Taylor has not played for almost five weeks but should be back in the squad soon.

Johan Berg Gudmundsson (appendicitis) is still a few weeks away, as is Matej Vydra after a hernia operation, while Ashley Barnes continues to train as he gets back to full fitness.

United will be without Brazilian pair Fred and Alex Telles after both tested positive for coronavirus.

Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani are available after being left out for the FA Cup loss to Middlesbrough while defender Rafael Varane should be fit despite suffering a knock late in Friday’s game.

Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho have overcome minor issues but United will check on Victor Lindelof (illness) and Eric Bailly (ankle).

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lowton, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, Westwood, Stephens, McNeil, Lennon, Weghorst, Cornet, Rodriguez.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, Elanga, Fernandes, McTominay, Matic, Lingard, Mejbri, Mata, Sancho, Rashford, Ronaldo, Cavani.

