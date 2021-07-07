Charlie Wyke makes Wigan move
Wigan have signed former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke on a three-year contract.
The 28-year-old spent three years with the Black Cats and turned down the offer of a new deal at the Stadium of Light.
Wyke made more than 100 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions and scored 26 goals in Sky Bet League One last season.
“I’m delighted,” Wyke told Latics TV. “I’ve been speaking to the club for a few weeks and from the day I met the manager (Leam Richardson), I knew this was the club I wanted to play for.
“The way he sold the club to me, and how he said he could get the best out of me, I thought this was the best place for my career going forward.
“The club ticks all the boxes in terms of how they want to play, the stadium and the fans. I can’t wait to get started now and hopefully it’s a long, successful spell for me.”