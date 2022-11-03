03 November 2022

Charlton boss Ben Garner to bring back familiar faces for Coalville cup clash

03 November 2022

Charlton boss Ben Garner will revert to a more familiar line-up for Coalville’s visit in the first round of the FA Cup.

Garner used his squad for the EFL Trophy success over Brighton Under-21s on Wednesday, and Jojo Wollacott, Sean Clare, George Dobson and Jayden Stockley are among those expected to return.

Ryan Inniss completes a two-match ban after after being sent off for the second time this season against MK Dons.

Eoghan O’Connell (knee), Mandela Egbo (groin), Diallang Jaiyesimi (ankle) and Miles Leaburn (ankle) are set to miss out.

Coalville, currently fifth in Southern League Premier Division Central, will be backed by at least 1,500 fans at The Valley.

