Charlton maintain fine start to campaign by beating Bolton
Charlton underlined their early season promotion credentials with a 2-0 home win over Bolton.
Greg Docherty and substitute Matt Godden scored for the Addicks, who have won all three matches in League One and not conceded a goal.
The Addicks took the lead at a rain-lashed Valley through captain Docherty in the 10th minute.
The Scottish midfielder collected a pass from Thierry Small and produced a powerful 20-yard shot beyond Wanderers goalkeeper Nathan Baxter – his first goal since a summer move after being released by Hull.
Docherty went close again after 28 minutes but Baxter managed to keep out his attempt.
Bolton, last season’s defeated play-off finalists, struggled to put any kind of dent in the hosts, who were excellent defensively.
Charlton striker Chuks Aneke headed Conor Coventry’s corner over the bar in the 76th minute as the hosts pushed for a second.
And the Addicks made sure of maximum points in the 88th minute when Godden dived to head home Aneke’s cross from the right of the box.
