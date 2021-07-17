Charlton manager Nigel Adkins self-isolating after positive coronavirus test
Charlton manager Nigel Adkins is self-isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus, the League One club have announced.
Adkins is one of “several” members of staff and players who were forced to miss Saturday’s friendly against Dartford, where assistant manager Johnnie Jackson took charge of the team.
A club statement read: “Following Government and EFL Covid-19 guidelines and having performed the necessary risk assessments, several members of staff and players will not be in attendance at Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Dartford.
“The club can confirm that manager, Nigel Adkins, although being double vaccinated, has recently tested positive for coronavirus and is isolating at home and that assistant manager, Johnnie Jackson, will be in charge of the side’s game at Princes Park.”