Charlton sack Michael Appleton after loss to Northampton

Charlton sacked manager Michael Appleton following their 3-2 Sky Bet League One defeat to Northampton at the Valley.

The Addicks’ winless league run extended to 10 matches, with Louis Appere scoring a stoppage-time winner.

An Aaron McGowan own goal and Tennai Watson’s strike had drawn Charlton level after Tyreece Simpson and Sam Hoskins twice put the visitors ahead, but Charlton wing-back Tayo Edun was sent off for a second bookable offence with the score at 2-2.

A club statement on Tuesday read: “Charlton Athletic can confirm that Michael Appleton has left the club with immediate effect after being relieved of his role as head coach.

“The club would like to thank Michael for his efforts during his time in charge.”

Appleton arrived at the Valley in September 2023 after previous spells in charge of Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn, Oxford and Lincoln.

The 48-year-old lasted just 28 matches in the south London club’s hotseat and a 10th successive league game without a victory spelled the end.

Home supporters booed Appleton as he walked down the touchline before kick-off and there were repeated chants throughout the game urging the board to dismiss him.

Charlton have taken four points from a possible 30 and they have gone 16 games without a clean sheet. They are 16th in the table and only four points above the relegation zone.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady – told about Appleton’s dismissal in his post-match press conference – said: “As a fellow manager, you don’t want to see any manager sacked. I don’t know him personally but it’s not a good feeling.

“Managers are sacked too easily, in my opinion. They are bringing players in and the way he is playing is good football. A bit of luck and things will turn. It’s not really for me to say any more.”

Asked about Appere’s late clincher, Brady added: “We’ve done that over the last two or three years. You’ve seen the guys never give in.

“They show great resilience – the amount of late goals and late points we’ve got, we’d be right up there with teams in this league.

“Sometimes it is a grandstand finish. You don’t always want it that way – but I’ll take it.”

Northampton are nine points off sixth-placed Oxford United.

“Let’s not get carried away,” said Brady. “We’ll take the three points tonight but we have still got a long way to go.

“I appreciate the support tonight. It was fantastic – very loud in that stand. Just the scenes at the end were such a good feeling – to give our fans that result.

“They can go away happy and talking about it. Hopefully they tell everyone about it and we sell out Sixfields on Saturday – that would be great.”