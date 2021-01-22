Charlton sign striker Jayden Stockley on loan from Preston

Lee Bowyer claimed Charlton saw off competition to land the loan signing of Preston striker Jayden Stockley.

The 27-year-old had been linked with fellow League One sides Sunderland and Bristol Rovers.

Stockley had scored one goal in 16 Championship appearances for Preston this season but will spend the rest of the campaign attempting to help Charlton gain promotion back to the second tier.

Boss Bowyer told his club’s website: “There was a lot of interest in him, he’s a good striker and normally in these transfer windows good strikers don’t become available.

“He’s a Championship striker and with their help and a lot of our persistence, we were able to fend off interest from other clubs.

“We know what problems he caused us last season, so I’m delighted to have him here. With his experience, his goals, he is definitely going to add to us.”

Stockley said: “I’m very proud to be a Charlton player, it is something that has been going on in the background for a few days now. It feels great to finally be here.

“Looking at the way Charlton play and where they are in the league table and the excitement that brings and the potential of what can happen are factors that drew me to coming here.

“Being at the Valley is great, I’d forgotten how big it was. I just want to get on to the pitch now, I hope to create some very good memories here for the remainder of the season.”