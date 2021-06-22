Charlton skipper Jason Pearce signs new one-year deal
14:58pm, Tue 22 Jun 2021
Jason Pearce has signed a new one-year deal at Charlton
The contract includes the option for the Addicks’ club captain to continue in a future coaching role with the Sky Bet League One side.
The 33-year-old has played 147 times for Charlton since joining in 2016.
Pearce told the club’s website: “Everyone knows I love this club, it’s the longest I’ve been at a club and I see myself staying here for a long time.
“I’ll still fight for my place and do the best I can to get in the team – that is what I have done throughout my career.”