Charlton skipper Jason Pearce signs new one-year deal

Accrington Stanley v Charlton Athletic – Sky Bet League One – Wham Stadium
Accrington Stanley v Charlton Athletic – Sky Bet League One – Wham Stadium (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:58pm, Tue 22 Jun 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Jason Pearce has signed a new one-year deal at Charlton

The contract includes the option for the Addicks’ club captain to continue in a future coaching role with the Sky Bet League One side.

The 33-year-old has played 147 times for Charlton since joining in 2016.

Pearce told the club’s website: “Everyone knows I love this club, it’s the longest I’ve been at a club and I see myself staying here for a long time.

“I’ll still fight for my place and do the best I can to get in the team – that is what I have done throughout my career.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Charlton

PA