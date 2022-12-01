Charlton to make late check on Steven Sessegnon
Charlton will check on Steven Sessegnon ahead of the visit of Cheltenham.
The Fulham loanee limped off during the second half of the 2-2 FA Cup draw with Stockport last weekend.
Charlton are already without fellow defenders Eoghan O’Connell, Terell Thomas and Mandela Egbo through injury and have recalled youngster Lucas Ness from his loan spell at Torquay.
The Addicks are also missing strikers Miles Leaburn, with an ankle injury, and Jayden Stockley who is suspended.
Cheltenham can welcome back Lewis Freestone from suspension.
The defender missed the 1-0 win over Wycombe after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season.
Wolves loanee Taylor Perry is set to miss out again with a hamstring injury.
Will Ferry remains sidelined by a back problem and Grant Horton has a calf injury.
