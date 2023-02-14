Charlton victory over bottom side Forest Green the best yet – boss Dean Holden

Dean Holden rated Charlton’s League One victory over bottom side Forest Green as the best he had seen as boss.

Holden saw Corey Blackett-Taylor score a first-half winner to see off rock-bottom Rovers.

He said: “That’s as good as we’ve been since I got the job and they couldn’t live with us.

“It was a funny game because for the first 20 minutes, we were outstanding. If I’m brutally honest though, I thought the players thought it was easy. We should’ve been out of sight.

“And then, if I’m honest, our standards dropped a little, some sloppiness crept in and you could feel the momentum changing. We responded well though and came away with the win.

“But it’s not an easy place to come. You never turn your nose up at three points – especially at a place like this where they’re fighting for their lives.

“Credit to the players, they threw themselves in to block balls, but it shouldn’t have been needed.

“And when Corey scored his goal, that doesn’t come by chance – his timing was excellent.”

And Holden admitted he had an eye on the play-offs, adding: “We’re looking up and you have to have belief. That’s five wins in seven.”

Striker Blackett-Taylor claimed his sixth goal of the season after 12 minutes.

Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sayki sent in a low cross from the right and the winger’s ball defected into the path of Blackett-Taylor, who fired in from eight yards.

Blackett-Taylor should have scored a second just before the break, but dragged his low shot wide of the near post from 12yards after drifting in from the left.

Just after the hour mark, Rovers striker Amadou Bakayoko was left holding his head in his hands after nodding over from eight yards, knowing the result leaves Forest Green seven points from safety at the bottom.

Home manager Duncan Ferguson has only picked up one point in his first four games, but said: “We created chances.

“It was an exciting game and I think the fans will be happy with what we’re trying to do.

“The first 10 or 15 minutes I wasn’t happy with. We were far too panicky.

“After that, they didn’t have a chance. They’re a good team, but in the second half we were dominant. I was really pleased with that. You couldn’t fault the players tonight.

“We were a bit too passive in our block, but in the main we restricted them and you could see how hard the players worked.

“If we keep creating chances, something is going to go in for us.

“I don’t look at the table as it would keep me up at night, but that’s the best performance in four games.”