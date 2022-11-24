Charlton without suspended striker Jayden Stockley for Stockport FA Cup clash
Charlton will be without Jayden Stockley for their FA Cup second-round clash against Stockport.
Stockley starts the first game of a retrospective three-match ban following a charge of violent conduct in Charlton’s 1-0 defeat against Port Vale last weekend.
Eoghan O’Connell (knee), Craig MacGillivray (concussion), Terell Thomas (hamstring) and Miles Leaburn (ankle) are all sidelined.
Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott misses out again with a broken finger.
On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros remains absent for Stockport.
The Czech Under-21 international, who has missed his side’s past six matches, is sidelined due to an ankle injury,
Ben Hinchliffe, 35, is again expected to deputise at The Valley.
Elsewhere, there are no major injury concerns for the League Two side as they bid to cause an upset by progressing to the third round.
