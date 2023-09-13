The summer transfer window witnessed record Premier League spending, with a staggering £2.36 billion invested in new signings. There were also many outgoings, including players released at the end of contracts. Everton's Tom Davies and Yerry Mina found new clubs, but two ex-Everton players remain without contracts. They are amongst 27 former Premier League players still without official club affiliation, according to Transfermarkt's database.

Rangers have released their Europa League squad, with coach Michael Beale leaving out £5million Turkish defender Ridvan Yilmaz and former Norwich City player Kieran Dowell. Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin and centre-back Leon Balogun also miss out while Scott Wright is included. Rangers are set to face Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol in the group stages. The team are returning to the tournament after reaching the final last year, missing out on the Champions League despite a 7-3 aggregate win over PSV Eindhoven.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny faces growing pressure, with consecutive losses hampering the team's hopes for Euro 2024. Among the potential replacements, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane is mooted as a contender. Kenny Cunningham, former Ireland defender, cites Keane's charisma, intelligence, and popularity among players as key assets. He believes Keane, with the right support staff, could effectively step into the role. The Ireland team have won only five of their 26 competitive matches under Kenny.

England are set to face Scotland tonight in the 150th Anniversary Heritage Match at Hampden Park. Following a 1-1 draw against Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier, Gareth Southgate's team aren't taking the friendly fixture lightly. While the core of the team remains unchanged, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson from Newcastle United are hopeful about their inclusion in the line-up. Southgate has limited experimentation with the team composition for this match.

Manchester United fans must wait for Sofyan Amrabat's debut as the midfielder recovers from an injury sustained on international duty with Morocco. Unavailable for the upcoming game against Brighton and Hove Albion, United are taking no risks with his recovery. The midfielder, signed on a loan deal from Fiorentina, could provide competition in midfield once fit. United also have Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Mason Mount, and Lisandro Martinez in the treatment room. Amrabat, originally from Holland, was a key player for Fiorentina after spells with FC Utrecht, Feyenoord, and Club Brugge.

Former Rangers player, Gregg Wylde, has left Dumbarton Football Club by mutual agreement, making him a free agent. The 32-year-old, who had completed just one season with Dumbarton, had been seeking more regular play. Wylde, previously an under 21 international for Scotland, has played for 12 different clubs including Aberdeen, St Mirren, Plymouth Argyle and Livingston. He is now looking for his sixth club in as many seasons. In his time at Dumbarton, he played in 59 matches and scored six goals. The club and its manager, Stevie Farrell, wished Wylde well in his future football journey.

Reportedly, the Football Association of Ireland are considering the appointment of former Birmingham City midfielder Lee Carsley for a key coaching role. Currently managing England's under-21 side, Carsley is seen as a strong contender, should the FAI decide to replace Stephen Kenny. The Daily Mirror suggests an official approach for Carsley may be made soon. Damian Duff and Kieran McKenna are also potential replacements. Despite rumours indicating Kenny's contract won't be renewed, it's unclear if it will end before EURO 2024 qualifying ends. The English FA are expected to resist FAI's attempt to hire Carsley.

Newcastle United have unveiled plans for a new fan zone at St James' Park. The proposed designs depict a food, drink and entertainment hub, complete with a stage and large screen. Six bars and ten street food units are also planned, creating approximately 150 jobs. The St. James’ STACK, powered by front-of-shirt sponsor Sela, could potentially open by year-end if given council approval. The project aims to enhance the experience for football fans and boost the city's leisure and social scene.

Tomas Kalas reveals he had hoped to stay at Bristol City before his transfer to FC Schalke. Despite being offered a new contract by the Robins, negotiations faltered due to insufficient terms. Kalas expressed a lack of communication and negotiation on Bristol City's part. The 30-year-old, under contract at Schalke until 2025, plans to return to Bristol post-retirement due to a strong connection with the area, amplified by his partner's roots there.

The recent transfer window saw a surge of Premier League players, including Jordan Henderson and N’Golo Kanté, moving to the Saudi Pro League. However, Arsenal successfully held onto key defender Gabriel Magalhães, despite a possible £100 million move to the Saudi league. Football Insider confirmed the interest in Gabriel was genuine. Manager Mikel Arteta was keen to keep Gabriel, who has been a central figure in Arsenal's defence since joining from Lille in 2020. Despite recently falling down the pecking order, Arteta's refusal to sell indicates Gabriel's importance to the team's future.