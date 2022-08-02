02 August 2022

Chelsea agree deal with Aston Villa to sign midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka

By NewsChain Sport
02 August 2022

Chelsea have agreed a deal for Aston Villa teenager Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old midfielder had been frozen out by manager Steven Gerrard after refusing to sign an extension to his contract which expires next summer.

Gerrard left the midfielder out of the club’s pre-season tour of Australia and he has been training with the under-23s. Gerard was understood to have put a £20million price tag on the player.

“Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka,” said a Villa statement.

“The 18-year-old has been given permission to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical.”

Chukwuemeka, who turns 19 in October, made his first-team debut in May 2021 and last season made 13 appearances but has made just two Premier League starts.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man charged under Treason Act after Christmas Day crossbow incident at Windsor Castle

world news

England celebrate Euro 2022 success with thousands of fans at Trafalgar Square party

football

‘We changed society’: Jubilant scenes as England crowned Euro 2022 champions

football