Chelsea agree Moises Caicedo deal worth up to £115m
Chelsea have agreed a deal worth a possible £115million to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, the PA news agency understands.
Brighton will receive £100m up front with a further £15m in add-ons as the long-running transfer saga appears finally to be coming to an end.
The deal is set to see Mauricio Pochettino’s side beat Liverpool, with whom they drew 1-1 on Sunday in their Premier League opener, to the signing of the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder.
