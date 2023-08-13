13 August 2023

Chelsea agree Moises Caicedo deal worth up to £115m

By NewsChain Sport
13 August 2023

Chelsea have agreed a deal worth a possible £115million to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, the PA news agency understands.

Brighton will receive £100m up front with a further £15m in add-ons as the long-running transfer saga appears finally to be coming to an end.

The deal is set to see Mauricio Pochettino’s side beat Liverpool, with whom they drew 1-1 on Sunday in their Premier League opener, to the signing of the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder.

