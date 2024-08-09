Chelsea agree £54million deal to sign Portugal winger Pedro Neto from Wolves
Chelsea have agreed a £54million deal to sign winger Pedro Neto from Wolves, the PA news agency understands, after the club fended off interest from Tottenham to seal a surprise move for the Portugal international.
The 24-year-old, who arrived at Molineux from Braga in 2019, will move to Stamford Bridge for an initial £51.4m with a possible further £2.6m in add-ons.
He has seen his last three seasons disrupted by injury and has been limited to just 51 Premier League appearances in that time, but was fit to play in three of his country’s Euro 2024 fixtures this summer.
One of the 20 league games in which he featured for Wolves last season was the 4-2 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in February, when he assisted one of Matheus Cunha’s three goals before being substituted.
That defeat drew a furious response from home supporters who turned on both then-manager Mauricio Pochettino and the players, though the team recovered to lose just once more in the league as they finished the season in sixth to qualify for the Conference League.
Neto will become the Chelsea’s ninth signing since new head coach Enzo Maresca was appointed in June.
