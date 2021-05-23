Chelsea and Liverpool beat Leicester to Champions League – how it happened

The chase for a top-four place was a dramatic one on the final day of the Premier League campaign.

Chelsea and Liverpool started the day in the top four but Leicester were also in the running, with one of the teams having to settle for a place in the Europa League next season.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the chase for Champions League qualification unfolded.

4:16pm: Chelsea and Leicester in top four

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – King Power Stadium (PA Wire)

Leicester moved into the top four at Liverpool’s expense after Jamie Vardy’s penalty gave them the lead over Tottenham.

4:35pm: Liverpool and Leicester in top four

Liverpool v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Anfield (PA Wire)

Sadio Mane fired Liverpool ahead at home to Crystal Palace, lifting them up to third and nudging Chelsea down to fifth.

4:40pm: Liverpool and Chelsea in top four

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – King Power Stadium (PA Wire)

Harry Kane’s equaliser at Leicester means the Foxes are out of the top four, with Chelsea back in.

4:44pm: Liverpool and Chelsea in top four

Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park (PA Wire)

Bertrand Traore’s goal gave Villa the lead against Chelsea, meaning just goal difference kept Thomas Tuchel’s team above Leicester and in the top four.

5:09pm: Liverpool and Leicester in top four

Jamie Vardy’s spot-kick put Leicester back into the top four, with Chelsea dropping out.

5:13pm: Liverpool and Leicester in top four

Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park (PA Wire)

Anwar El Ghazi’s penalty left Chelsea two goals down and apparently facing an uphill task to get back into the top four.

5:19pm: Liverpool and Leicester in top four

Aston Villa v Chelsea – Premier League – Villa Park (PA Wire)

Blues’ hopes of a comeback at Villa Park were not helped when Timo Werner’s goal was ruled out for offside.

5:30pm: Liverpool and Leicester in top four

The Blues are given hope by Ben Chilwell’s goal.

5:33pm: Liverpool and Chelsea in top four

Davinson Sanchez nodded Son Heung-min’s corner goalwards and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel appeared to get the final touch as the ball ended up in the net for Tottenham’s equaliser – nudging Brendan Rodgers’ team out of the top four positions.

5:35pm: Liverpool and Chelsea in top four

Liverpool v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Anfield (PA Wire)

Liverpool’s job looked to have been completed when Mane’s shot deflected in via Gary Cahill to give the hosts a 2-0 lead Anfield.

5:44pm: Liverpool and Chelsea in top four

Gareth Bale’s goal gave Spurs a 3-2 lead and ended Leicester’s hopes of Champions League action.

5:52pm: Liverpool and Chelsea in top four

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (PA Wire)

Bale gets his second goal and caps a bad day for Leicester, who have to settle for Europa League action next season.