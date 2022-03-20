20 March 2022

Chelsea and Manchester City reach Women’s FA Cup semi-finals

By NewsChain Sport
Chelsea and Manchester City powered into the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals with comfortable victories over Birmingham and Everton respectively on Sunday.

West Ham were also victorious at third-tier Ipswich as the line-up for the last four was completed.

The three sides join Arsenal, who saw off Coventry United on Friday, in Monday’s draw.

Chelsea produced a superb second-half display to thrash Birmingham 5-0 at Kingsmeadow.

The first half was tight but last season’s double winners did not look back after Magdalena Eriksson opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

Drew Spence doubled the lead before Beth England added a brace and Niamh Charles also got on the scoresheet. Jonna Andersson headed against the bar late on in a dominant showing.

City cruised through with Lauren Hemp twice on target in a 4-0 rout of Everton at the City Football Academy.

Hemp netted either side of half-time, first smashing in from close range and then flicking in at the near post from a corner, after Lucy Bronze had earlier hit the post.

Lauren Hemp celebrates her goal (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Caroline Weir added a third with a brilliant long-range strike before Ellen White wrapped up the scoring in stoppage time.

A Lisa Evans effort proved the difference as the Hammers edged past National League Southern Premier Division leaders Ipswich 1-0.

Evans struck in the 31st minute to settle a tight contest after Lucy Parker had earlier hit the bar for the Londoners.

