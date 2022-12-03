Chelsea and Manchester United are big winners
Chelsea and Manchester United struck 13 goals between them without reply as they put their Women’s Super League opponents to the sword on Saturday.
The Blues maintained their three-point advantage at the top of the table and boosted their goal difference with an 8-0 hammering of bottom side Leicester while United were 5-0 winners over Aston Villa at Old Trafford.
Playing at the stadium for the third time, and in front of their biggest crowd of just over 30,000, Marc Skinner’s side kept pace with Chelsea having played one game fewer.
Captain and Mancunian Katie Zelem opened the scoring after 13 minutes, with Leah Galton adding a second in the 28th minute.
Alessia Russo converted Ella Toone’s cross six minutes after half-time and a brilliant finish from Ona Batlle along with an injury-time effort from Rachel Williams made it a great afternoon for the hosts.
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes was celebrating her 300th match in charge and saw her side run riot against pointless Leicester.
It was 5-0 at half-time, with Guro Reiten, Fran Kirby, Jessie Fleming, Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr grabbing the goals.
Fleming and Kirby both added their second after the break either side of a header from substitute Beth England, with Chelsea almost matching their 9-0 victory against the same opposition in March.
Arsenal are also three points behind Chelsea having played a game less, although they had to settle for a single goal in a 1-0 victory over Everton.
Vivianne Miedema’s classy finish in the 24th minute proved the difference as the Gunners returned to winning ways following their defeat by United a fortnight ago.
