Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca: We are men, we are serious and we want to compete

Enzo Maresca challenged his Chelsea second-string players to show “we are men” before their 5-0 Carabao Cup win over Barrow in which he made 11 changes to his starting XI.

The Italian, who saw his team win for the third game in a row to ease through to the fourth round and continue the fine start they have made under his leadership, brushed off the significance of changing his entire line-up from Saturday’s win over West Ham.

He also targeted a consistent playing approach from his team regardless of which side he chooses to field.

A hat-trick from Christopher Nkunku, who has started only once in the Premier League, put League Two Barrow to the sword while there was a first Chelsea goal for Pedro Neto, with goalkeeper Paul Farman scoring an unfortunate own goal.

“I asked them to show how serious we are, to send a message that yes we are young, but we are men, we are serious and we want to compete,” said Maresca.

“We made many changes but the idea from the team was exactly the same. This has to be one of our targets – no matter who is going to play, it’s important that the identity of the team is always there.

“These kinds of game, I’m always worried. They are tricky games and football is full of them, where you can underestimate the other team. Tonight the performance was very good and we showed how serious we are.”

Chelsea were three goals up and out of sight inside half an hour with Joao Felix the ring leader in an overwhelming first-half attacking display.

He had a crucial hand in his side’s third goal, striking the post with a free-kick before the ball bounced in off Farman, that after Nkunku had scored twice in the first 18 minutes.

I asked them to show how serious we are, to send a message that yes we are young, but we are men, we are serious and we want to compete

Nkunku went on to complete his first Chelsea hat-trick in the second half with his side’s fifth goal after Neto had tapped in from Mykhailo Mudryk’s cross.

Maresca emphasised the importance of keeping his back-up players ready to step in should injuries strike later in the season.

“You can have different kinds of problems,” he said.

“At the moment we all available expect for Romeo (Lavia) and Reece (James). If we have a chance we try to share minutes with all of them.

“I’m happy for Pedro, Christo, Joao; for all of them. They all deserve to play from the start in the Premier League. They’re not playing in this moment, but the way they take the chances when we give them is fantastic, no matter if it’s five minutes or 45 minutes or 90 minutes, they are all ready.”

The game was also notable for the return of Ben Chilwell, on as a half-time substitute to a raucous welcome from home fans five weeks after being told by Maresca he had no future at the club.

Barrow boss Stephen Clemence, who played 176 times in the Premier League for Tottenham and Birmingham, reflected on a proud night for the League Two leaders.

“I’m really proud of the boys,” he said.

“It’s a difficult opponent to come to a Premier League team, a top-six or seven team. Having played in the Premier League, those top teams are a league within themselves.

“For my boys to stick in the way they did, they could have gone under earlier. They haven’t come here and disgraced themselves, they’ve done really well.”