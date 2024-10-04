Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca: We’re not ready to compete with Man City and Arsenal

Enzo Maresca said Chelsea are not ready to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title despite their strong start to the season.

The Blues are fourth in the table and, with 15 goals, are the division’s top scorers after winning four of their six games under the Italian.

In Cole Palmer, they have arguably the league’s form player, the 22-year-old’s record-breaking four first-half goals in the win over Brighton last week taking his tally for the season to six, whilst Maresca demonstrated his enviable strength in depth by fielding an entirely changed starting XI for Thursday’s classy 4-2 Europa Conference League win over Gent.

However, three months into his tenure, the head coach dismissed suggestions Chelsea could challenge the league’s established top two to win a first title since 2017.

“I really don’t think we can compete with City and Arsenal,” he said. “I really think that, because we are not ready.

“The reason why is that City are working with the same manager for nine years, Arsenal for five years. It’s something that if you want to compete for important things, you need that time.

“After Arsenal v Paris St Germain (on Tuesday), they asked the same to (PSG coach) Luis Enrique. He said the difference is that Arsenal have had the same manager for five years, (PSG) are one year and a half.

“We (Chelsea) are three months. It’s a huge difference. I’m really convinced that we cannot compete with that club.

“The target is to improve and slowly, slowly go close to them. But we are not in this moment ready for that.”

Chelsea host Nottingham Forest on Sunday looking to make it four league wins in a row, albeit against a side they failed to beat at home in either of the last two seasons.

The mood around the club has been transformed since Forest’s last visit to Stamford Bridge a year ago when an Anthony Elanga goal earned the visitors a 1-0 victory, part of a run in which the Blues failed to score in three league games and won just one in six.

But after much criticism of a transfer policy that has seen results stall whilst the club has stockpiled players at a cost of more than £1.2billion over two years, there are clear signs under Maresca of that approach finally bearing fruit.

“When you win games it always creates energy, trust, confidence,” he said. “It’s helping the process.

“But the players are the first to recognise when the team plays well or not. The results are helping but they are convinced because they can see clearly the purpose and identity we have.

“Results help (to bring calm). It’s the reason why it is what it is. For the first two months we had a lot of noise around the club, though I said inside it was quiet. Hopefully we can continue in the way we are now.

“I like to be focused on the things I can control. The only part I can control is the football side. All the noise around the club is something I can not control.”