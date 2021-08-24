Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta rejoins Atalanta

17:35pm, Tue 24 Aug 2021
Defender Davide Zappacosta’s four-year Chelsea career is over after he rejoined Atalanta.

The 29-year-old right-back spent last season in Serie A on loan at Genoa and he returns to his boyhood club where his career started in 2014.

Zappacosta played 52 times for the Stamford Bridge club after his 2017 arrival and featured for them during this pre-season.

However, he looked unlikely to earn a regular place in Thomas Tuchel’s side as he was behind Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James in the pecking order.

