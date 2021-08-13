Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter makes Coventry loan switch

Coventry have added Jake Clarke-Salter to their squad for the season (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
15:11pm, Fri 13 Aug 2021
Coventry have signed defender Jake Clarke-Salter from Chelsea on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old, who plays at centre-back, came up through the Blues’ ranks before making his Premier League debut in 2016.

He has since had loan spells with Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Dutch club Vitesse and Birmingham, where he spent most of the last two seasons.

Clarke-Salter has also represented several of England’s age groups and captained the under-21 side.

