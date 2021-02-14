Chelsea duo offer social media support to those ‘struggling to come out’

Chelsea duo Pernille Harder and Magda Eriksson have offered support to members of the LGBT community who are struggling to open up about their sexuality.

Harder and Eriksson are in a relationship together and have been Blues team-mates since September when Denmark international Harder joined from Wolfsburg for a reported record fee for a female footballer.

On the field, the pair have helped Chelsea to the top of the Women’s Super League.

And after both played in Sunday’s 5-0 win at Bristol City, they opened their Twitter direct messages and encouraged people struggling with their sexuality to get in touch.

Harder wrote: “I’m lucky to have a family who was nothing but happy for me when I came out 7 years ago.

“I know a lot of people are struggling to tell their friends and families they are gay, which must be the worst feeling I can imagine.

“To come out should feel natural to anybody and likewise be accepted by everyone. For the next hours, @MagdaEricsson and I will open our dm’s for anyone who struggles to come out, want to know about our experiences or just look for a good advice on Valentine’s day”.

Sweden international Eriksson added: “I’m so lucky to have a relationship with the woman I love but I know this isn’t the case for everyone, especially in these times.

“In the LGBT community these problems can feel even worse. So, for the next hours, @PernilleMHarder & I will open our DMs for anyone who wants to chat.”