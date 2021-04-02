Chelsea hit by N’Golo Kante injury blow ahead of West Brom clash

N'Golo Kante will miss Chelsea's Premier League match with West Brom (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:41pm, Fri 02 Apr 2021
N’Golo Kante will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with West Brom on Saturday due to a muscle injury picked up on international duty with France.

Thiago Silva (thigh) and Tammy Abraham (ankle) are finally both fully fit after niggling injuries.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has also shaken off a shoulder issue picked up with England Under-21s.

West Brom will be without young midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 21-year-old is on loan from Chelsea and is ineligible for the game against his parent club.

Hal Robson-Kanu was sent home from Wales duty after breaching protocol but has tested negative for coronavirus. All the Baggies’ international contingent are available for the match.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Ziyech, Giroud, Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Emerson, Alonso, Kovacic, Gilmour, Pulisic, Werner, Abraham, Anjorin.

West Brom provisional squad: Johnstone, Bartley, Furlong, Townsend, O’Shea, Pereira, Okay Yokuslu, Maitland-Niles, Phillips, Diagne, Robson-Kanu, Diangana, Grant, Peltier, Sawyers, Button, Snodgrass, Ajayi, Robinson, Livermore.

